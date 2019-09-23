Dewan Rakyat notifies EC of Tanjung Piai parliamentary seat vacancy

Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik died at 6am on Saturday at the Pontian Hospital, Pontian, due to a heart attack. — Picture via Facebook/Dr Md Farid Md Rafik

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 ― The Parliament today issued a notification to the Election Commission (EC) on the unexpected vacancy of the Tanjung Piai, Johor, parliamentary seat following the death of incumbent Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof said in a statement today that in accordance with Article 54 of the Federal Constitution, the vacancy has to be filled within 60 days from the date the notification was received.

“As such, the EC must fill the unexpected vacancy of the Tanjung Piai parliamentary seat P. 165 within 60 days from the date set by the EC”, he said in a statement.

Dr Md Farid, 42, who was Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, died at 6am on Saturday at the Pontian Hospital, Pontian, due to a heart attack. ― Bernama