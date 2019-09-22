Six morning flights at Ipoh airport cancelled due to haze

General view of Ipoh September 19, 2019, after the Air Pollutant Index (API) reading soared above 100. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Sept 22 — Six of the 14 scheduled flights at Sultan Azlan Shah Airport (LTSAS) here have to be cancelled this morning due to haze.

LTSAS manager Mohd Ali Osman said the cancelled flights were for the routes Johor Baru-Ipoh-Singapore and Singapore-Ipoh-Johor Baru by AirAsia airlines and the Singapore-Ipoh-Singapore route by from Singapore’s low-cost carrier, FlyScoot.

“The visibility was 2,000m as of 7am today,” he said in a statement here.

He said the cancellation of the flights involved 747 passengers.

According to the Malaysian Air Pollution Index Management’s (APIMS) portal, the Air Pollutant Index (API) readings at all five stations in Perak until 8 am today showed unhealthy air.

An API between zero and 50 indicates good air quality; 51 and 100, moderate; 101 and 200, unhealthy; 201 and 300, very unhealthy and 301 and above, hazardous. — Bernama