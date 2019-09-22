Police hunting down suspect who tried to blow up ATM in Johor

Police are hunting down a suspect who allegedly attempted to blow up an automated teller machine using explosives, at a bank in Johor. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

JOHOR BARU, Sept 22 — Police are hunting down a suspect who allegedly attempted to blow up an automated teller machine (ATM) using explosives, at a bank in Jalan Dedap 21, Johor Jaya, near here, early this morning.

Seri Alam District Police Chief, Supt Ismail Dollah a call on the attempted break-in came in at 7.17 am.

“On arrival at the scene, police found the cash dispenser of one of the two ATM machines damaged and a nearby glass barrier shattered.

“However, the robber failed to retrieve cash from the ATM and fled the scene,” he said in a statement, here today.

According to Ismail, closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage showed that one person was involved, but police have to ascertain the suspect’s gender or type of explosives used. The case is being investigated under Section 436 of the Penal Code. — Bernama