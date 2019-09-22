MB’s office: News of closure of schools in Selangor is false

Students at SMK Anderson wear facial masks during lessons in Ipoh September 18, 2019. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Sept 22 — The office of the Selangor Mentri Besar issued a statement tonight to explain that media reports circulating since this evening on the closure of public and private schools in the state tomorrow and on Tuesday, were false.

Referencing a press statement issued by the Ministry of Education, the office said that so far, only 57 schools in the Kuala Langat and Klang districts had been ordered to close tomorrow, as the Air Pollutant Index (API) reading for these areas had exceeded 200, at 2pm today.

The API which is released by the Department of Environment, comprises the following categories: good (0-50), moderate (51-100), unhealthy (101-200), very unhealthy (201-300) and hazardous (301 onwards). — Bernama