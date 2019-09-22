Loke: Year 2020 a significant year for Pakatan Harapan govt

Minister of Transport Anthony Loke said the year 2020 will be a significant year for the Pakatan Harapan government, as prominent international events will be taking place in the country. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEREMBAN, Sept 22 — The year 2020 will be a significant year for the Pakatan Harapan government, as prominent international events will be taking place in the country.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said this includes the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders’ Summit and Visit Malaysia Year 2020 (VMY2020).

Malaysia hosted its first APEC meeting in 1998. The meeting was then chaired by former International Trade and Industry Minister Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz.

“All these key events being held here next year will act as catalysts for economic development,” he said in his speech at the Negeri Sembilan DAP annual convention here today.

Loke, who is also DAP organising secretary and Negri Sembilan DAP chairman, said during this period, the government intends to see the people witness the changes implemented by the PH administration towards making the the country more prosperous and improve the people’s well-being.

“While we could face global economic challenges and instability next year, we are still confident that year 2020 will see healthy (economic) growth for Malaysia, he added.

The convention, which was opened by the party’s secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, who is also Finance Minister, were attended by Negri Sembilan PH Chairman Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun and leaders of state PH component parties.

Speaking at a press conference later, Loke gave his assurance that the Klang Valley Double Track (KVDT) and the Gemas-Johor Bahru Electric Double Tracking Project will proceed next year despite the government’s financial constraints.

The financing method would be determined later, he said.

In another development, he said the committee investigating the recent Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Total Airport Management System (TAMS) system disruption incident will submit its findings to the Cabinet next month.

TAMS’ failure at KLIA was detected on Aug 21 which resulted in flight cancellations and delays and discomfort to passengers for four days, and the system was stabilised on August 24 (Saturday). — Bernama