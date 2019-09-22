Haze: 57 schools in Kuala Langat and Klang to remain closed tomorrow

A total of 57 schools in the districts of Kuala Langat and Klang will remain closed tomorrow, following the serious haze situation in the areas. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Sept 22 — A total of 57 schools in the districts of Kuala Langat and Klang will remain closed tomorrow, following the serious haze situation in the areas.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Education, the closure involves 30 schools in Kuala Langat and 27 in Klang, affecting a total of 68,025 students.

“The closures are being done based on the Air Pollution Index (Air Pollution Index) reading at Johan Setia station, which was above 200 as of 2 pm today.

“Therefore, all the schools that are not listed (as part of the 57) will resume as usual on Monday,” he said.

According to the statement, for schools in areas with API readings above 100 (unhealthy), the school’s management is advised to stop all outdoor activities, besides having recreational and sports activities postponed.

Schools were also urged to take immediate action to close schools and report the closure to the District Education Office or State Education Department if the API readings in their respective areas went above 200 (very unhealthy).

On Wednesday, the Selangor State Aid and Disaster Management Committee ordered all of the public and private schools in the state to remain closed on Thursday and Friday (Sept 19 and 20) due to severe haze conditions.

According to the Department of Environment’s website, as of 5 pm today, the API reading in Kuala Selangor is 169, Shah Alam (152), Petaling Jaya (143), Klang (141) and Banting (126).

The API reading between 0 and 50 is categorised as good, 51 to 100 (moderate), 101 to 200 (unhealthy), 201 to 300 (very unhealthy) and 300 or above (hazardous). — Bernama