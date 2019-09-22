Former Herba Prima Marketing adviser jailed five years, fined RM90,000 for CBT

Abdullah Sani was charged with committing CBT involving rental payments of a property in Bukit Mertajam, Penang, which was entrusted to him by Che Rozmey of RM97,000, RM88,000 and RM61,600 between September 2014 and July 8, 2016. — Reuters pic

ALOR SETAR, Sept 22 — A former personal adviser of well-known herbal product entrepreneur was sentenced to five years’ jail and fined RM90,000, in default two years’ jail, by the Sessions Court here today for three counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT).

Judge Azman Abu Hassan handed down the sentence on Abdullah Sani Ismail, 64, who used to work for Datuk Che Rozmey Che Din, after finding him guilty of the charges.

Abdullah Sani was ordered to serve the jail sentence from today. He was spared the whipping sentence due to age factor.

The court, however, allowed a stay of the jail sentence pending an appeal, but ordered him to pay the fine.

Abdullah Sani was charged with committing CBT involving rental payments of a property in Bukit Mertajam, Penang, which was entrusted to him by Che Rozmey of RM97,000, RM88,000 and RM61,600 between September 2014 and July 8, 2016.

The offences were committed at Herba Prima Marketing office in Bandar Darulaman Jaya in Jitra.

Deputy public prosecutor Nabilah Md Ruslan prosecuted, while lawyer Badrol Hisham Abdullah represented Abdullah Sani. — Bernama