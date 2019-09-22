Fire and Rescue Department gears up for floods nationwide

PASIR PUTEH, Sept 22 — The Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (FRDM) have stationed 14,000 personnel nationwide in preparation for floods, including unexpected ones, starting from now.

FRDM deputy director-general (operations), Datuk Amer Yusof said this included the change of the monsoon expected to start on Sept 24 as issued by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MET Malaysia).

‘’FRDM already have a special committee on the matter which involves the national, state and district levels nationwide,’’ he told reporters after closing the 21st ‘Ops Mex Kijang’ Practical Training at the Supply Base here today.

A 1,000 personnel from various related agencies took part in rescue exercises during the training including in cases of fires aboard ships, oil spills and air pollutions.

Yesterday, MET Malaysia issued a statement, among others, on the changing of the Monsoon wind, expected from Sept 24 until early November, which could cause strong winds and heavy rains, with possibilities of floods on the West Coast of the Peninsula, West Coast of Sabah and West and Central Sarawak. — Bernama