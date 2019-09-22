Eight areas in Penang, Perak, Pahang, Terengganu record unhealthy API

A man wears a mask as he fishes by the banks of Pantai Cahaya in Port Dickson September 21, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — Eight areas in Penang Perak, Pahang and Terengganu recorded unhealthy air quality, bringing to 26 the total number of areas with Air Pollutant Index (API) readings of over 100.

According to the Air Pollutant Index Management System (APIMS) portal, as of 11pm last night, the areas that recorded unhealthy readings were Minden (105) and Balik Pulau (115) in Penang; Tasek Ipoh (111), Pegoh Ipoh (104) and Tanjung Malim (113) in Perak.

Other areas are Indera Mahkota (106) and Balok Baru Kuantan (107) in Pahang; Kemaman (103) in Terengganu.

Meanwhile, the API readings in 18 areas remained unchanged since this afternoon with Johan Setia, Klang in Selangor recording the highest API reading at 168, followed by Batu Muda in Kuala Lumpur (162).

Four areas in Sarawak with unhealthy API readings are Sri Aman (135), Kuching (150), Samarahan (133) and Sarikei (104).

Also recording API readings of more than 100 were Cheras (155) in Kuala Lumpur, Petaling Jaya (148), Shah Alam (138), Banting (115), Klang (122) and Kuala Selangor (120) in Selangor as well as two areas in Negri Sembilan namely Nilai (138) and Seremban (126).

Putrajaya and Segamat in Johor had API readings of 139 and 128 respectively, while Temerloh and Jerantut in Pahang, registered readings of 103 and 107 respectively.

An API reading of between zero and 50 indicates good air quality; 51 and 100, moderate; 101 and 200, unhealthy; 201 and 300, very unhealthy and 300 and above, hazardous. — Bernama