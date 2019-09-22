Dr Md Farid’s death a great loss to party and nation, says Muhyiddin

Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik’s widow, Datin Farah Syazani Hanis Ismail (in green), embraces her mother-in-law Norma Mohamed in Kampung Serkat Laut, Pontian September 21, 2019. — Bernama pic

NEW YORK, Sept 22 — Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today described the sudden death of Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik as a great loss to the party and country.

The 42-year-old deputy national unity and social wellbeing minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, died of heart complication yesterday.

“His death is a great loss not only to the party but also to the country because even though he was still new in politics and in the government, I could see that he had a very good attitude in terms of leadership and his personality, and he was also very friendly.”

Muhyiddin, who is home affairs minister, said this to Bernama yesterday after concluding his visit to Washington DC and New York, which began on September 15 and aimed at strengthening security cooperation between Malaysia and the United States.

He also expressed his sadness for not being able to personally pay his last respect to Dr Md Farid but had sent his representative to convey his condolences to the family.

“Let’s pray that his soul is blessed and placed among the pious,” Muhyiddin said.

Dr Md Farid, who was also Tanjung Piai Bersatu vice-chief, breathed his last at the Pontian Hospital.

He won the Tanjung Piai parliamentary seat at the 14th general election by defeating the incumbent Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng of MCA with a 524-vote majority. — Bernama