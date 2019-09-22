Curfew in ESSZone extended until Oct 8

Omar said the curfew from 6pm to 6am covered the waters off Tawau, Semporna, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Sandakan and Beluran. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 22 — The curfew in the waters off seven districts in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone), which ends tomorrow, has been extended until October 8, said Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah.

He said the curfew from 6pm to 6am covered the waters off Tawau, Semporna, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Sandakan and Beluran.

“Those living in the affected areas should remain indoors, while outsiders would not be allowed to enter the waters there between 6pm and 6am during that period.

“The curfew is extended to ensure the waters would not be invaded by terrorists who could threaten the security of international researchers as well as tourists at the resort islands.

“It is also to ensure the safety and well-being of Sabahans in the ESSZone.” he said in a statement today.

Omar said the curfew would facilitate the enforcement and monitoring of boat movements while the presence of security vessels would provide a sense of security for chalet operators and fishermen in the area.

He said that based on information, the Abu Sayyaf militant group and those carrying out kidnappings for ransom from southern Philippines were still trying to intrude to commit abductions and cross-border crimes.

“I have also authorised all district police chiefs in the ESSZone to issue permits to any eligible applicants for fishing activities or to attend to urgent matters during the curfew,” he added. — Bernama