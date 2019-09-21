Two evening flights in Ipoh cancelled due to haze

The Malaysia Air Pollutant Index Management System (APIMS) showed the API for all five stations in Perak was at moderate level as at 7pm. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Sept 21 — Two out of six flights scheduled at Sultan Azlan Shah (SAS) Airport here were cancelled due to haze.

SAS Airport manager Mohd Ali Osman said the flights cancelled involved the Johor Bahru-Ipoh-Johor Bahru route of Malindo Air and Singapore-Ipoh-Singapore route of Singapore low-cost carrier, FlyScoot.

“Visibility was at 2,500 metres as at 5.50pm,” he said in a statement here today.

He said 417 passengers were affected by today’s flight cancellation.

He said the airport would be monitoring the situation with Meteorological Department and the Malaysian Civil Aviation authority.

Yesterday, three morning flights here were cancelled before resuming operation at 11am when visibility improved after rain.

The Malaysia Air Pollutant Index Management System (APIMS) showed the API for all five stations in Perak was at moderate level as at 7pm. — Bernama