Tanjung Piai MP and deputy minister, Dr Md Farid dies

Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik passed away around 6am this morning at the hospital for a suspected heart attack. — Picture via Facebook/Dr Md Farid Md Rafik

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — Tanjung Piai MP and deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (National Unity and National Wellbeing) Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik died early this morning from a suspected heart attack at Hospital Pontian, Johor.

Dr Md Farid’s death was confirmed earlier by Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chairman Mazlan Bujang to Malay Mail, saying he received a phone call notifying him about the former’s death.

Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Ismail Bakar later also confirmed Dr Md Farid’s death, saying that the latter passed away around 6am this morning at the hospital for a suspected heart attack.

The Johor Mentri Besar office also announced that Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal would be visiting the late Dr Md Farid at noon, followed by a visit from Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad shortly after Zohor prayers.

Meanwhile outpouring of condolences by Dr Md Farid’s colleagues in the Cabinet were posted on Twitter following the news of his passing this morning, including Foreign Affairs minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

“My entire family is shocked and sad following the passing of Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik deputy minister at JPM. He was a good friend and MP/deputy minister that was hardworking. Al Fatihah!” Saifuddin tweeted.

Economics Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali also took to Twitter to convey his condolences to Farid’s family, expressing his sadness and prayed that Farid may be blessed by the Almighty Allah.

Sedih menerima berita pemergian YB Datuk Wira Dr Md Farid bin Md Rafik pagi tadi. Takziah kepada keluarga Allahyarham dan warga Jabatan Perdana Menteri. Semoga Allahyarham dicucuri rahmat dan maghfirah oleh Allah SWT dan memperolehi husnul khatimah. Al-Fatihah. #Belasungkawa pic.twitter.com/t81fEer9Sk — Mohamed Azmin Ali (@AzminAli) September 21, 2019

Dr Md Farid’s PPBM counterpart also joined in to convey their condolence messages to the family, including Education Minister Maszlee Malik.

“Al-Fatihah! Deputy Minister at the Prime Minister’s Department cum Tanjung Piai MP Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik has passed away at Pontian Hospital 6am today. Condolences to the family of the deceased. Let us all pray together so that his spirit may be placed among the wise,” he said.

Al-Fatihah!



Timbalan Menteri Di Jabatan Perdana Menteri, juga MP Tanjung Piai, Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik, telah meninggal dunia di Hospital Pontian jam 6 pagi tadi.



Takziah kepada keluarga arwah. Sama-sama kita doakan arwah termasuk dalam kalangan orang yang beriman. pic.twitter.com/gy5PZdROJb — Maszlee Malik (@maszlee) September 21, 2019

In the last general election, Dr Md Farik, who is a medical doctor, beat MCA Datuk Wee Jeck Seng and PAS Nordin Othman with a majority of 524 votes.