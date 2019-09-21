Refer to official API reading by DOE to avoid confusion, advises department

A woman covers her face with a scarf in front of the Prime Minister’s Office, which is shrouded in haze, in Putrajaya September 17, 2019. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 21 —The Department of Environment (DOE) has advised members of the public to refer to the official reading of the Air Pollutant Index (API) issued by the department only to avoid confusion.

Commenting on the media report that referred to the Air Quality Index (AQI) issued by AirVisual, it said the reading only used the sensor only.

“Thus, the reading is considered inaccurate compared to the API issued by the DOE which takes into account the thickness of the Particle Matter with the size of 2.5 micron and below (PM2.5).

“The use of PM2.5 in calculating the API is in line with international standards and applicable in most countries which leads toward sustainable environment,” said the DOE in a statement, here today.

It said that the API reading channeled by DOE via the Air Pollutant Index Malaysia System (APIMS) is the official national API reading and the data had been verified before being displayed to the public.

The DOE said the department’s API could be accessed via the department’s website or via the MyIPU application that can be downloaded via Google Plays and Apple Store. — Bernama