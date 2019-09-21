Police set up special task force to investigate MyKad syndicate

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed confirmed that a special task force has been set up to investigate the issuance and sale of MyKad. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 ― A special task force has been set up to investigate the issuance and sale of Malaysian identity card (MyKad) and birth certificate to foreign nationals.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed, when contacted, confirmed the matter to Bernama today.

Without elaborating further, he said the task force consists of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), National Registration Department (NRD) and Immigration Department personnel.

“The setting up of the task force was approved by the Home Affairs Ministry secretary-general Tan Sri Alwi Ibrahim. The agencies involved will work together to combat the syndicate,” he added.

Yesterday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said several more Penang NRD personnel will be detained to facilitate investigation on the matter.

On September 11, police have arrested 20 individuals, including a NRD officer on suspicion of being involved in the illegal issuance and sale of Malaysian birth certificate and identity card.

The following day, six men aged between 34 and 66, including a Penang NRD assistant director, were charged in court on 32 counts related to the issuance and sale of birth certificates and identity cards to foreign nationals. ― Bernama