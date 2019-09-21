Police investigate drugs-in-meatballs claim

Generic picture of the PDRM logo as seen at Bukit Aman in Kuala Lumpur January 16, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — Police are investigating a claim about drugs being concealed in meatballs.

So-called evidence of it was recorded on video which had gone viral on social media.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said no one had come forward to lodge a report but police would nevertheless conduct an investigation.

However, he told Bernama when contacted here today, he was not sure whether the video was taken locally or outside the country.

The 29 seconds video clip showed a woman slicing a few meatballs and removing ‘round objects’ securely wrapped in white or green plastic, that were claimed to be drugs. — Bernama