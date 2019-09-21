PM extends condolences to Dr Md Farid’s family

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad performs the funeral prayer for Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik at the Datuk Noh Gadut Mosque, Serkat, Pontian in Johor September 21, 2019. — Bernama pic

PONTIAN, Sept 21 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad extended his condolences to the family of Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik who died today.

Dr Mahathir who is also Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chairman described the demise of the Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (National Unity and Social Wellbeing) as a great loss to the country.

“...(Dr Md Farid was) still young. My deepest condolences to the family,” said Dr Mahathir in a sombre tone when met by reporters after performing the Asar and the funeral prayers at the Datuk Noh Gadut Mosque, Serkat here today.

Dr Mahathir, accompanied by his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali arrived at the mosque at 3.40pm.

Also present were Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal, Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir and Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Marzuki Yahya.

Meanwhile, Dr Sahruddin said the post-mortem showed that the Tanjung Piai MP had died due to heart complications.

He also described Dr Md Farid’s demise as a great loss not only to Pakatan Harapan but also to the country.

“I was shocked upon learning of his death...Dr Md Farid had attended a programme (in the Tanjung Piai Parliamentary constituency) last night.

“Dr Md Farid went to the hospital today after suffering from chest pains,” he said, adding Dr Md Farid was an anaesthesiologist at a private hospital in Melaka before joining politics.

Dr Md Farid, 42, who was also the Tanjung Piai Bersatu vice-chief died at the Pontian Hospital here at 6am.

He won the Tanjung Piai seat at the last general election by defeating incumbent Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng of MCA with a majority of 524 votes.

Dr Md Farid leaves behind a wife Datin Farah Syazwani Hanis Ismail, 32, and three children Sophie Farissya, 8, Eva Ariaana, 4 and Zara Aleena, 2. — Bernama