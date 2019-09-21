More personnel needed in police force

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani speaks during a press conference in Bukit Aman July 3, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

IPOH, Sept 21 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) need more personnel especially to safeguard the country’s borders, said Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

He said the paperwork on the application had been completed and it would be presented to the government for consideration.

“The application is to add the number of the Special Action Unit (UTK) personnel from more than 400 to 888 and the VAT 69 Commando personnel from 662 to 991,” he said.

He spoke to reporters after flagging off “Di sini kami bermula” convoy in conjunction with the Golden Jubilee of the 69 Commando at Nazrin 69 Commando hall in Hulu Kinta here today. — Bernama