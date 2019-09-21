Malaysian products gaining popularity among China’s 1.4 billion consumers, says minister

International Trade and Industry (MITI) Minister Datuk Darell Leiking says the demand for Malaysian products in China is quite high because of the quality. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

NANNING (China) Sept 21 ― Malaysian products are gaining popularity among 1.4 billion consumers in China, said International Trade and Industry (MITI) Minister Datuk Darell Leiking.

Malaysian products according to him, are often ranked as among the “best and highest quality”.

“The demand for Malaysian products here (China) are quite high because of the quality, and some consumers have given us suggestions for more innovation on our products such as bird's nest and Tongkat Ali.

“I have tasted Malaysia's new product here (Nanning) and it is very tasty. So this is very exciting and demonstrates that our manufacturers are innovative and not easily lose hope in becoming the best exporters especially in China,” he told a press conference after officiating Malaysian Astaka at the Asean China Expo (CAEXPO) 2019, here, yesterday.

Also present were Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) chairman Tan Sri Halim Mohammad and its chief executive officer Datuk Wan Latiff Wan Musa.

Given this development, he will instruct his deputy, Dr Ong Kian Ming to ensure Malaysian market continues to experience growth in China especially in Shanghai during this year's China International Import Expo (CIIE).

Among the Malaysian products that are well-received in the world’s second-biggest economy are bird’s nest, durian-based products, food and beverages and wood-based products.

Meanwhile, Wan Latiff said Malaysian companies participating in CAEXPO 2019 could achieve high sales value due to the good reputation of the country’s products.

“Malaysian products are well regarded in China which is a common thing. It (Malaysian products) has earned the trust of the Chinese community because of its high quality and standards, which puts Malaysia above the rest of our competitors,” he said.

The 16th edition CAEXPO 2019 beginning today until Sept 24 will see the participation of 167 Malaysian companies including 151 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) showcasing their products and services. ― Bernama