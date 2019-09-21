Haze: Implement e-learning if schools remain closed, says ministry

Students with masks are seen at the USJ 15 Vision School Complex in Subang Jaya September 13, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — Schools are encouraged to take proactive steps in implementing online teaching and learning sessions by utilising the EduwebTV and digital learning portals following the school closure due to haze.

The Education Ministry said the teachers can use the e-learning sessions for free at the digital learning platform (portal.moe.edu.my or portal.moe-dl.edu.my) and portal EduwebTV or educational TV broadcast through the Internet, (eduwebtv.moe.edu.my).

“All teachers and students can access using login IDs which have been provided to them.

“Through the portal, they can access learning materials such as digital textbooks and other educational resources, to conduct individual or group training and assignments, as well as do the assessment,” it said.

According to the statement, portal EduwebTV contains digital educational resources in the form of a curriculum video covering pre-school to secondary school, which can be also accessed by teachers and students to find relevant topics and local reference centres.

Schools in several states nationwide were closed Thursday and yesterday (Sept 19 and 20) due to the worsening haze which recorded very unhealthy Air Pollutant Index (API) readings.

For the latest information on the haze and related matters, refer to the Bernama portal. — Bernama