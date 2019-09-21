Amanah AGM cancelled due to technical issues, party veep says

Amanah vice-president Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusuf Rawa said that the party was endeavouring to tackle the problem by holding special meetings for those with problems. — — Picture by Hari Anggara

SEBERANG JAYA, Sept 21 — Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) vice-president Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusuf Rawa today confirmed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the party involving several areas, youth and women’s wings nationwide were cancelled due to technical issues.

He said that the party was endeavouring to tackle the problem by holding special meetings for those with problems.

‘‘A special meeting will be held in Kuala Lumpur today involving those with problems. We will tackle them positively with the assistance of the Registrar of Societies (ROS) Malaysia,’’ he told reporters here today.

Earlier, Mujahid, who is also Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, had launched the state level 2019 ‘Negara Rahmah’ Convention here.

Generally, he said that the development would not affect the management and services of the party.

Yesterday, an online news portal had reported that 148 AGM including areas, youth and women’s wings of Amanah nationwide were cancelled except Sabah.

According to the portal, of the total, 81 cancellations involved area level AGM, 35 youth AGM and 32 women’s AGM of the party. — Bernama