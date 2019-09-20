Two men in Bukit Kiara toll plaza brawl jailed for one day, fined RM1,000 each

Ng Whye Hoong and Mohamad Fazrien Mohd Ziear both pleaded guilty to committing the offence of fighting in the public. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Two men involved in a scuffle at the Bukit Kiara toll plaza, which has gone viral on social media, has been jailed a day and fined RM1,000 each by a Magistrate’s Court here today.

Magistrate Noorasyikin Sahat meted out the sentence against an information technology manager Ng Whye Hoong, 38, and a trader Mohamad Fazrien Mohd Ziear, 30 after both pleaded guilty to committing the offence for fighting in the public.

The court also ordered the duo to be jailed one month each if they failed to pay the fine. Both men paid the fines.

They both committed the offence at the Bukit Kiara toll plaza at 4.30pm on September 17 and were charged under Section 160 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum of six months’ in jail or a fine up to RM1, 000 or both upon conviction.

Earlier, Noorasyikin advised both men to be patient and feel ashamed of the incident.

“I wonder why it is so easy for people to lose their patience these days. Mohamad Fazrien, you should set a good example, as a Muslim to non-Muslims.

“Ng Whye Hoong, at your age, you should be more mature and think about what your children would feel if they see the viral video on the internet, and ask was my father like this before. What do you feel,” she asked.

Noorasyikin also advised Mohamad Fazrien’s wife, who was seated in the public gallery, for recording the incident.

“As a wife, you should try to mend the situation, not record it. A good wife would not let her husband get involved in a fight,” she said.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Rajdeep Singh asked the court to hand out a punishment that would serve as a lesson to both men on grounds that such cases were becoming rampant of late.

Lawyer Izzat Amir Saharudin, who represented both men, asked for a lenient and minimum sentence as his clients were first-time offenders.

“They are remorseful of their action. Their guilty pleas had saved the court’s time,” he said. — Bernama