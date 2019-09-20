Tourism minister: 20 million international tourist arrivals target achievable

Tourists visit Batu Caves September 19, 2019. The government is optimistic to see the arrival of 14 to 16 million more international tourists vacationing in the country. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

LAHAD DATU, Sept 20 ― The set target of 28 million international tourist arrivals this year is achievable, says Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi.

He said with a few months to go before the end of the year, the government was optimistic to see the arrival of 14 to 16 million more international tourists vacationing in the country.

“Currently the country collects about RM50 billion in revenue from the tourism sector,” he said when opening the Max Cinemas here today.

Mohamaddin, who is also Lahad Datu MP, said the number would only be known by the end of the year.

He also said that the country’s tourism sector was not affected by the haze phenomenon that hit several areas in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, he also lauded the establishment of the cinema as it opened up job opportunities among the locals.

“I understand that there are about 30 workers employed at the Max Cinemas who are Lahad Datu-natives and this number is expected to increase,” he said.

In the meantime, he said, the government also encouraged other investments in the area as it would bring positive impact to Lahad Datu with more job opportunities being created. ― Bernama