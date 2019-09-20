Three SRC International-linked entities summoned for failure to submit company annual statement

Datuk Suboh Md Yassin (pic) is one of the three entities named by SSM prosecuting officer Nur Nazhzilah Mohd Hashim to Sessions Court judge Manira Mohd Nor. ― — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 ― Three entities linked to SRC International Sdn Bhd have been summoned by the Companies Commissions of Malaysia (SSM) for alleged failure to submit audited Annual Return and Financial Statements under the Companies Act.

This was informed by SSM prosecuting officer Nur Nazhzilah Mohd Hashim to Sessions Court judge Manira Mohd Nor that the three entities named were Gandingan Mentari Sdn Bhd (GMSB), Datuk Suboh Md Yassin and Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil.

Both Suboh and Nik Faisal were GMSB's company directors.

However Nur Nazhzilah told the court that SSM was unable to serve the summons to Suboh, Nik Faisal and GMSB without giving a reason.

It was understood that today's proceedings at the Sessions Court was the first mention of the case and all three named entities needed to be served with the summons first before they are required to attend proceedings.

Neither Nik Faisal, Suboh or representative from GMSB were present in court today.

The court then fixed October 4 for mention to enable SSM to serve the summons on all three.

Suboh, also a former SRC International board director was previously called to the stand to testify as a prosecution witness in Datuk Seri Najib Razak's SRC International RM42 million corruption trial at the High Court in June.

Meanwhile Nik Faisal, who is also the former chief executive of SRC International, is a key figure in Najib's ongoing SRC International RM42 million corruption trial.

He has since absconded and is currently wanted by the authorities with a Red Notice issued by the Interpol.

Gandingan Mentari, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SRC International, is among the recipients of millions misappropriated by both Suboh and Nik Faisal who were the company's signatories that found it's way into Najib's personal bank accounts.