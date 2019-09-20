Raja of Perlis: No political activities in mosques

The silhouette of a man as he reads the Quran during the holy month of Ramadan at the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque in Shah Alam, May 18, 2019. — Yusof Mat Isa

SANGLANG, Sept 20 — The Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail today prohibited political parties from propagating their agendas through activities organised in mosques to prevent division among Muslims in Perlis.

He said he had also entrusted religious agencies such as the Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (Maips), State Mufti Department and Perlis Islamic Religious Affairs Department (Jaips) to oversee and coordinate rules and regulations which should be followed by mosques throughout the state.

“It is my hope that the mosques will give their cooperation and abide by the instructions and guidelines issued by any of these agencies.

“They act on my instructions so hopefully the mosques will obey them,” he said at the opening of the Al-Maghfirah Mosque, Sungai Korok here in conjunction with the state-level Maal Hijrah 1441 celebration.

At the event, the Ruler delivered seven mandates related to Islamic culture in the state.

Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin said the mandates and guidelines for mosques were issued to preserve the bond of unity and peace among the people.

Also present at the ceremony were the Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail and Raja Puan Muda of Perlis Tuanku Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil. — Bernama