Miti updating business councils on haze situation, says deputy minister

Deputy International Trade and Industry Minister Ong Kian Ming says the government has been conducting cloud seeding as short term measures to combat the haze problem. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 ― The Ministry of International Trade And Industry (Miti) has taken measures to advise and update international business councils regarding the government's action in tackling the haze problem in the country.

Its deputy minister Dr Ong Kian Ming reiterated that the government has been conducting cloud seeding as short term measures to combat the problem.

“While for the long term, we are planning to have stricter enforcement on Malaysian companies responsible for causing the haze, including having our own transboundary haze pollution enactment, just like what Singapore has already instituted,” said Ong.

Currently, the ministry he said has not received a direct complaint from the business councils.

However, Miti will continue to monitor the situation and give feedback to councils and other stakeholders, he added. ― Bernama