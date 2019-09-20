Man shot in broad daylight in Pengkalan Kubor

The victim who was hit in the thigh and arms is now warded at Tumpat Hospital. — Reuters pic

TUMPAT, Sept 20 — A man was shot at by a motorcyclist while having his meal with two friends in an eating outlet at Kampung Neting, near Pengkalan Kubor here today.

Kelantan Criminal Investigation Department head ACP Wan Khairuddin Wan Idris said the victim, aged 24, who was hit on the thigh and arms, however, managed to run to a nearby resident’s house to hide when pursued by the assailant, who then fled.

He said the incident occurred at about 3.15pm when the assailant arrived on a motorcycle and fired three shots.

The victim’s friends, both in their 20s, also fled and were not injured in the incident, he told reporters here today.

He said the victim was sent to Tumpat Hospital for treatment and reported to be in stable condition.

He urged witnesses and those with information on the incident to contact the nearest police station. — Bernama