Johor Environment Dept investigating foam formation at Sungai Skudai

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the foam formation at part of the Sungai Skudai river in Senai. — Picture via Facebook

JOHOR BARU, Sept 20 — The Johor government is still investigating the cause that led to foam forming at certain parts of Sungai Skudai in Senai.

Johor Local Government, Urban Wellbeing and Environment Committee chairman Tan Chen Choon said the state Department of Environment (DoE) is at the scene and working to identify the cause of the foam formation by taking in-situ readings.

“Initial findings indicate that ammonia levels are rising due to dry weather factor that inhibit the dilution of the river water.

“I will inform from time-to-time any updates and developments regarding the incident as it is public information,” said Tan in a statement today.

He was responding to the discovery and formation of foam along a stretch of Sungai Skudai near the bridge linking Johor Baru to Senai International Airport route at about 10.30am earlier today.

Tan said there was no formation of foam upriver as the situation was only contained at the area in Senai.

He urged the public to channel any information to the authorities regarding the discovery of such incidents along Sungai Skudai for immediate action to be taken.