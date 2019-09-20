IGP: More NRD officers to be detained to facilitate MyKad syndicate probe

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador said the department had identified several officers believed to be involved in the MyKad syndicate and they would be detained in the second phase of arrests. — Picture by Hari Anggara

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 20 — Several more Penang National Registration Department (NRD) personnel will be detained to facilitate investigations into the issuance and sale of birth certificates and identity cards to foreign nationals.

Inspector-general of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said the department had identified several officers believed to be involved in the syndicate and they would be detained in the second phase of arrests.

“They are from the same syndicate nabbed earlier. Following further investigations more have been identified and would be detained in the next phase. Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed will release a statement,” he told reporters here today.

On September 11, the media reported that police arrested 20 individuals including an NRD officer on suspicion of being involved in the illegal issuance and sale of birth certificates and identity cards.

The following day, six men, including a Penang NRD assistant director aged between 34 and 66, were charged in court on 32 counts related to the issuance and sale of birth certificates and identity cards to foreigners.

Meanwhile, Abdul Hamid said an inquest would be conducted to investigate the death of three men believed to have been involved in an armed robbery.

The three were killed in an exchange of fire with police at Kilometer 22, Jalan Rawang, near Gombak, early September 14.

He said police would submit all information available for the inquest decision.

“People are making all kinds of comments relating to the case on social media. An inquest will be conducted soon and there is nothing to hide,” he said. — Bernama