Hearing for Penang woman in fatal wrong way driving case set for Nov

Ng’s car collided with a Perodua Kelisa and caused the death of its driver, Mohamad Fandi Rosli.

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Sept 20 — The Magistrate’s Court today fixed November 27 to 29 to hear the case of a teenage girl who drove against the traffic which resulted in the death of a man.

Magistrate Sri Pracha Nanthini Balabedha set the dates after an application by counsel Lim Boon Beng who requested the Court to postpone the trial at 4pm as the accused, Ng Pei Ven, 21 was having emotional problems.

On the first day of defence this morning, the accused had opted to give her defence statement in the witness box before Sri Prancha Nanthini.

In the proceeding conducted with the assistance of a Mandarin interpreter, the accused told the Court that she has never driven in the North-South Expressway before the accident on March 14, 2017 which caused the death of a man.

When questioned by deputy public prosecutor Mohd Amril Johari, the accused admitted that she has a valid driving license and had gone through road and traffic light test, nine months before the incident on March 14, 2017.

The accused who was dressed in a white blouse and a pair of blue jeans, was seen panicking and shedding tears after Mohd Amril asked the court to put up a barrier to prevent the accused from communicating with her family from the witness box.

When questioned by Mohd Amril whether the accused knew that driving against the traffic was an offence, Ng told the court she did not understand the question.

Earlier Ng’s lawyer, Lim Boon Beng submitted two documents to the court, a doctor’s report and a letter confirming the accused as a disabled person with learning problems.

In the incident at 7.50am on March 14, 2017, Ng drove against the traffic for five kilometres from the Sungai Dua toll plaza towards Butterworth.

It was believed Ng’s car later collided with a Perodua Kelisa and caused the death of its driver, Mohamad Fandi Rosli.

On May 12, 2017, the same Court had discharged and acquitted Ng on the charge of taking amphetamine while driving against the traffic which resulted in a fatal accident at KM134 of the North-South Expressway near Permatang Pauh. — Bernama