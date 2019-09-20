Has the EPF PJ office been shut down? Yes... since 2018

Fire and Rescue department personnel attempt to put out the fire at the EPF building at Jalan Gasing in Petaling Jaya February 13, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — The landmark Employees Provident Fund (EPF) office in Petaling Jaya is no longer in service and has been that way since the fire that broke out in early 2018.

An EPF spokesman said a notice issued earlier today was a reminder to its members of the shutdown and that transactions can be made at other branches in the Klang Valley, including Shah Alam, Kuala Lumpur and Puchong.

"We issued the notice as a reminder that the building has been shut down because some people still go there.

"But it has not been in service since last year, and we are hoping to open a new office near Amcorp Mall by the end of the year, to continue facilitating those in the Petaling Jaya area," the spokesman said when contacted by Malay Mail today, adding that the notice has since been taken down to avoid confusion.

It was reported today a notice had been issued, saying that the EPF building on Jalan Gasing has been permanently closed, and that service counters are to resume operations at a new location by the end of the year.

The 59-year-old building, next to the Federal Highway, caught fire in February 2018.

The blaze affecting the six-storey building resulted in an estimated RM1.85 million in losses.

The fire, which was triggered by maintenance work, rapidly engulfed the exterior of the building.