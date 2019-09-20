Flights resume at Ipoh airport after morning downpour clears hazy skies

Sultan Azlan Shah Airport manager Mohd Ali Osman said flights resumed at 12.20pm, though three morning flights were cancelled. — Pictures by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Sept 20 — Planes were able to take off and land again at the Sultan Azlan Shah Airport (LTSAS) here today after this morning’s heavy downpour washed away the smog that hung over Perak’s capital.

Airport manager Mohd Ali Osman said flights resumed at 12.20pm, though three morning flights were cancelled.

“Today we had seven flights. But three flights scheduled between 9am to 10am were called off due to low visibility.

“However, the skies started to appear clear and the remaining four flights will resume as normal,” he said.

This morning’s heavy downpour washed away the smog that hung over Perak’s capital, September 20, 2019.

Mohd Ali said that the four flights confirmed on schedule are from two airlines: Fly Scoot and Malindo.

He said that the three cancelled flights includes two flights from AirAsia scheduled to travel from Johor Baru-Ipoh-Singapore and Singapore-Ipoh-Singapore and one from Fly Scoot, which was supposed to travel from Singapore-Ipoh-Singapore.

The air quality has been improving in Perak overall.

Readings at 12pm were well below 100 for Taiping, Tanjung Malim and Seri Manjung while the API levels in Tasek and Pegoh remained in the unhealthy band at 138 and 107 respectively.

Since last Friday, a number of flights in the LTSAS has either been delayed or cancelled due to the haze, affecting thousands of passengers in the process.