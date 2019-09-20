Finance Ministry launches definitive Budget 2020 logo to avoid confusion with other logos

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — The Finance Ministry has today launched the official Budget 2020 logo, the second Budget to be tabled under the Pakatan Harapan administration.
In a statement, the ministry explained that the significance of introducing an official logo was to prevent public confusion with the numerous Budget logos on the internet.
“The year 2020 is a highlight of the nation’s development that has captured the attention of all Malaysians.
“In conjunction with the Budget tabling, the ministry therefore launched the official Budget 2020 logo as a symbolic icon towards the spirit of prosperity and unity as well as the overall well-being of all Malaysians,” it said here.
Minister Lim Guan Eng will be tabling the Budget at the Dewan Rakyat on October 11.
The official logo can be downloaded at the Budget 2020 Proposal portal at www.belanjawan2020.treasury.