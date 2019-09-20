Finance Ministry launches definitive Budget 2020 logo to avoid confusion with other logos

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad pose with a copy of the Budget 2019 report in Parliament November 2, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — The Finance Ministry has today launched the official Budget 2020 logo, the second Budget to be tabled under the Pakatan Harapan administration.

In a statement, the ministry explained that the significance of introducing an official logo was to prevent public confusion with the numerous Budget logos on the internet.

“The year 2020 is a highlight of the nation’s development that has captured the attention of all Malaysians.

“In conjunction with the Budget tabling, the ministry therefore launched the official Budget 2020 logo as a symbolic icon towards the spirit of prosperity and unity as well as the overall well-being of all Malaysians,” it said here.

Minister Lim Guan Eng will be tabling the Budget at the Dewan Rakyat on October 11.