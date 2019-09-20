Malay Mail

Finance Ministry launches definitive Budget 2020 logo to avoid confusion with other logos

Published 1 hour ago on 20 September 2019

BY KENNETH TEE

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad pose with a copy of the Budget 2019 report in Parliament November 2, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — The Finance Ministry has today launched the official Budget 2020 logo, the second Budget to be tabled under the Pakatan Harapan administration.

In a statement, the ministry explained that the significance of introducing an official logo was to prevent public confusion with the numerous Budget logos on the internet.

“The year 2020 is a highlight of the nation’s development that has captured the attention of all Malaysians.

“In conjunction with the Budget tabling, the ministry therefore launched the official Budget 2020 logo as a symbolic icon towards the spirit of prosperity and unity as well as the overall well-being of all Malaysians,” it said here.

Minister Lim Guan Eng will be tabling the Budget at the Dewan Rakyat on October 11.

The official logo can be downloaded at the Budget 2020 Proposal portal at www.belanjawan2020.treasury.gov.my from today and the official Finance Ministry website after the tabling of the Budget.

