Defamation suit against Guan Eng over undersea tunnel project goes to trial Nov 15

Lim Guan Eng attends the Progressive Alliance Conference in Kuala Lumpur August 30, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 20 — The High Court here today set November 15 as the start of the trial for the suit filed by Baling MP Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim against former Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng, in connection with an undersea tunnel construction project.

During a case management hearing today attended by Guan Eng’s lawyer Felix Lim, judge Datuk Rosilah Yop fixed November 15 and 19 for the plaintiff to set out his case, while December 9 and 10 was allotted for the defence.

The trial, which was supposed to have begun today, was postponed on the request of the plaintiff, Felix said, when met by reporters.

In his claim filed in March last year, Abdul Azeez alleged that Guan Eng (currently the finance minister), had issued defamatory statements during a press conference at the chief minister’s office on February 28, 2018, and during a Chinese New Year open house celebration hosted by the Penang Development Corporation on the same day, connecting Abdul Azeez with a payment of RM3 million made by the developer of the undersea tunnel construction project. — Bernama