Cloud seeding operation begins in Sarawak today

Cloud seeding will be carried out in several areas in Sarawak today. ― Bernama pic

KUCHING, Sept 20 — Cloud seeding will be carried out in several areas in Sarawak today with the help of a Charlie 130 Hercules belonging to the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF).

Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the three-day operation would be conducted in Kuching, Kota Samarahan, Serian, Sri Aman, Betong, Saratok, Sarikei, Kanowit, Sibu Mukah, Sematan and Bau.

“For today, the operation will be conducted from Kuching, Kota Samarahan and Sri Aman and will cover as many areas as possible.

“The operation needs to find the (suitable) clouds to create rain,” he said after observing the preparations of the cloud seeding operation at Kuching RMAF Air Base here today.

Commenting on the haze issue, Uggah proposed the setting up of more surveillance stations in the state in order to get a more accurate Air Pollutant Index reading.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Branch Meteorological Department (METMalaysia) deputy director Siniarovina Urban Sinyaw said based on an analysis, large clouds were expected to form in the afternoon.

“The analysis was done by measuring the wind direction based on satellites and radars to determine the potential of cloud formation before the RMAF C-130 aircraft can fly to look for the suitable clouds using an analysis map,” he said.

He said cloud seeding would be conducted from a height of 4,500 to 7,000 feet. — Bernama