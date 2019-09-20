Boy found two hours after he was abducted in Pasir Gudang car theft

Police said aseven-year-old boy was found two hours after he was driven away by a man who stole a Perodua Alza with the victim inside at Taman Kota Masai here today.. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PASIR GUDANG, Sept 20 — A seven-year-old boy was found two hours after he was driven away by a man who stole a Perodua Alza with the victim inside at Taman Kota Masai here today.

The victim was later found safe at Jalan Sentosa 4 in Taman Nusa Damai at 4pm, two hours after he was driven away by the car thief.

Seri Alam police chief Superintendent Ismail Dollah said the victim had just completed his Friday prayers which he went with his two friends and their father.

Ismail said after completing the prayers they had stopped at a grocery shop in Taman Kota Masai at 2pm.

“The driver had parked the Alza in front of the shop with the vehicle’s engine running.

“The father and his two sons, aged seven and six, went inside the grocery store while the victim remained inside the vehicle.

“Shortly after that, an unknown suspect had driven off in the vehicle with the victim inside,” said Ismail in a media statement today.

The friend’s father lodged a police report at 2.57pm and at the same time, posted about the incident on social media requesting for assistance.

Ismail said police immediately initiated an operation to track down the vehicle and victim.

He said later based on public information, the victim was found at Taman Nusa Damai which was about 2.4km from the scene.

“The complainant’s Alza was also found abandoned near where the victim was found,” said Ismail.

He said police have classified under Section 363 of the Penal Code for kidnapping.

“I advise the public to exercise care to their personal self, family members as well as property.

“Do not give criminals an opportunity to strike due to negligence,” said Ismail.