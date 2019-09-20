Body cameras will boost efficiency of Malaysia’s law enforcement personnel, says home minister

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his entourage in discussion with US Customs and Border Protection officials led by Don Anderson, the agency’s director for South-east Asia, Australia and New Zealand, in Washington September 20, 2019. — Bernama pic

NEW YORK, Sept 20 — The use of body cameras by law enforcement officers such as police, immigration, and customs will enhance the effectiveness in carrying out their duties in handling the public as the front-liners.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin saw the move as a good thing and hoped it would be well received by the enforcement officers.

“I was informed that this camera has been used in many countries. It is not aimed at finding fault of the enforcers such as police, immigration or customs,” he said.

Muhyiddin was commenting on the government’s agreement to implement the use of body cameras to address issues of misconduct including corruption.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad after chairing a meeting of special Cabinet Committee on Anti-Corruption yesterday.

In addition, Muhyiddin said the relevant agencies under his ministry would study the matter, to report to the government before the Cabinet to decide on how and when the proposal would be implemented.

“It will cost us a lot of money. But what is good here is that the prime minister himself made the announcement, and perhaps he will give support to us (in terms of equipment provision),” said Muhyiddin. — Bernama