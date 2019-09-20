Proposed Act amendments will give teeth to MACC, says deputy chief commissioner

Shamshun Baharin said the amendments, scheduled to be tabled in Parliament before the year ends, included provisions in Section 36 of the MACC Act 2009. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Sept 20 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is amending some provisions in its law to further improve the agency and give it more clout to combat corruption more effectively.

Its deputy chief commissioner (Prevention) Datuk Shamsun Baharin Mohd Jamil said the amendments, scheduled to be tabled in Parliament before the year ends, included provisions in Section 36 of the MACC Act 2009.

“The (proposed) amendments to Section 36 of the MACC Act is to allow investigation to be conducted directly on individuals who are found to be living beyond their income. This is because the existing provision in the law requires that we investigate the individual first, before we can ask the person to declare his/her property.

“We want to do it like in Hong Kong where it is an offence for a person to spend more than his/her emoluments, the person will be required to explain (about other sources of income),” he told reporters after the Bicara Minda programme organised by Sinar Harian here today.

He said other amendments to be made included on the appointment of MACC chief commissioner and the panel of independent bodies to monitor its functions.

Shamsun Baharin said MACC now had five panels or independent bodies to monitor the commission of which three were appointed based on the MACC Act and the other two by the government.

“We want to make sure all appointments (of the panels) are to be made under the MACC Act. They are important for check and balance,” he added.

Meanwhile, he said only 303 civil servants who were offered bribes came forward to provide information and were rewarded a total of RM560,000 since 2011.

“The country has 1.6 million civil servants, but the number who came forward to lodge complaints is very small. We do not want to focus only on those who are offered bribes, but also the ones who offer the bribes.

“The thing is those who offered are the ones who often lodged reports, hence, the ones to be arrested will be the recipients and most of them are civil servants. So, anyone who is offered bribes, lodge a report immediately,” he added. — Bernama