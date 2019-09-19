Putrajaya sets new curbs to direct tenders, adds safeguards to special cases

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya September 19, 2019. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 19 ― The federal government will impose new conditions that will limit direct tenders to only exceptional cases, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced today.

The move builds on other anti-corruption measures the Pakatan Harapan administration has planned for the near future in its bid to rid the civil service of chronic corruption.

“For example, like the Armed Forces, there are certain equipment only one company has,” the prime minister said when providing examples of exemptions during a press conference here after chairing the 10th Special Cabinet Committee on Anti-Corruption (JKKMAR) here.

“But (to do so) they (government agencies) must explain why is there direct negotiation and they must first get approval from Ministry of Finance.”

MORE TO COME