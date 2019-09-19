Penang NRD ready to work with police over illegal sale of MyKad

A MyKad identification card reader in use at a POS Malaysia outlet in Bangi October 15, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 19 — The National Registration Department (NRD) in Penang is ready to cooperate with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) over investigations into the illegal sale of identity cards to foreigners which involved officers from the department.

State NRD director Nur Zulfa Ibrahim, said the department was committed and would cooperate with the PDRM in assisting with investigations into the case.

However, she pointed out as the case has been taken to court, she should not comment on the matter.

“For now I shall reserve my comments but as an NRD director I would like to emphasise that the misconduct of one officer does not reflect the image of the state NRD as a whole,” she told reporters after the department’s mass wedding ceremony officiated by Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, here today.

On September 12, Penang NRD assistant director Mohd Faizul Arifin, 34, was among six individuals charged at the Sessions Court here on 32 charges related to the illegal issuance and sale of birth certificates and identity cards to foreigners.

Faizul together with four men Loh Chan Cheong, 34; Chien Guan Chai, 36; Yap Cheng Wah, 43, and Mohd Faizal Tan Abdullah, 66, were each charged with two counts under Section 26E of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007, while businessman Datuk Lai Chin Wah, 56, was charged on three counts under the same section.

Earlier, 24 couples comprising six Indian and 18 Chinese couples registered their marriage today — September 19, 2019 (19/09/19) — regarded an auspicious date.

R. Muniyandi, 42, said he chose the symbolic date as it would hold fond memories for him and his wife Phatsawee Srisena, 42, from Phuket, Thailand.

Muniyandi, a businessman, said he met his spouse during a vacation in Phuket three years ago and it was love at first sight.

“After returning from the holiday, we continued the relationship through social media and after three years of courtship, I was ready to set up home with Phatsawee on a date that will leave some extraordinary memories,” he said.

According to the department, the number of marriage registrations in the state had increased over the last few years with a total of 655 marriage registrations recorded in 2017, while 748 were recorded last year. As for this year, 545 marriage registrations were recorded up to last month (August). — Bernama