Indonesian naval vessel to dock at Port Klang on Sept 24-27

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — The KRI Bima Suci 945, the Republic of Indonesia’s naval vessel and newest high-masted ship which is currently on its diplomatic voyage, is scheduled to dock at Port Klang on September 24-27.

Counsellor for Social and Cultural Affairs of the Indonesian Embassy in Malaysia, Agung Cahaya Sumirat, in a letter of invitation issued today said the KRI Bima Suci 945 is not merely on a diplomatic and maritime fulcrum mission, but also on a mission to introduce Indonesia’s culture to the local people in the countries where it is berthed.

He added that this mission is also accompanied by the Kartika Jala Krida Training Unit, comprising 83 crew members from the Indonesian Navy Academy.

The KRI Bima Suci 945 has a total length of 111.2 metres, a width of 13.65 metres, and a draft of 5.95 metres.

A three-masted Bark-class ship, it was officiated in September 2017 and has 26 sails with a total area of 3.35 square metres, while the height of the main deck is 9.2 metres above sea level.

The vessel started its diplomatic mission on August 5 from Surabaya, and will visit nine countries till November 9. To date, the ship has berthed in Manila, Osaka, Busan, Shanghai and Brunei.

It is expected to arrive at the National Hydrographic Centre’s Pier at Port Klang on the morning of September 24, and the boat crews will hold a drum band display at the Waterfront of KLCC in the evening.

After docking in Malaysia, it will sail to several other locations including Phuket and Darwin before sailing back to Surabaya.

While in Malaysia, the Kartika Jala Krida unit is also scheduled to pay a courtesy call on the Director General of the National Hydrographic Centre, the Vice Chancellor of the National Defence University of Malaysia, and the Indonesian Ambassador to Malaysia.

Members of the public can visit the KRI Bima Suci 945 during its stopover, from 10am to 5pm.

The ship will continue its voyage on the morning of September 27. — Bernama