Gobind: NFCP prioritises digital infrastructure based on fibre optic network

Gobind Singh Deo speaks during the launch of the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (NFCP) in Kuala Lumpur September 19, 2019. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 19 ― The National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (NFCP) prioritises the provision of sustainable digital infrastructure based on a fibre optic network but it will also use other technologies such as wireless and satellite, Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo said today.

“The use of the other technologies is to allow for more people to have access to the broadband service,” he said, adding that the approach is in line with the Shared Prosperity Vision 2021-2030.

Gobind said the NFCP aims to provide sustainable, comprehensive, high quality and affordable connectivity and it is in line with the government's goal of encouraging the involvement of people and business in developing the digital economy in Malaysia in the face of the Industrial Revolution 4.0 era.

He spoke at the launch of the NFCP (2019-2023) by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Gobind said the plan can also reduce the digital gap and provide a conducive environment for the use of new technologies such as 5G.

Gobind said one of the initiatives under the NFCP is the sharing of infrastructure with the aim of optimising the current expenditure and enabling the provision of services in a shorter time.

He said he was informed that the operators of the infrastructure have agreed in principle to implement the sharing of their infrastructure, which encompasses the sharing of passive infrastructure including poles and fibre optic infrastructure.

“To ensure that the NFCP targets can be achieved, there is a need for collaboration among all quarters including the service providers, state governments, ministries and relevant agencies,” he said.

Gobind said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has held discussions at the state level from May to August this year on the matter.

The minister said all menteris besar and chief ministers have given the commitment to facilitate digital infrastructure development so that all projects planned under the NFCP can be implemented effectively at a lower cost. ― Bernama