Bangsar ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ who robbed senior citizen nabbed

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — A pair of lovers have been arrested for allegedly robbing an elderly woman in Jalan Terasek, Bangsar last Tuesday.

Brickfields district acting police chief Supt Arifai Tarawe said the male suspect, aged 30 was nabbed by police patrolmen in the area on the same day of the incident.

In the noon robbery, the 63-year-old victim was alighting from her car when she was approached by the suspects on a motorcycle, who then brandished a parang before grabbing her handbag.

Police on patrol apprehend the male suspect but his female accomplice managed to flee, Arifai said in a statement here today.

Arifai said the 28-year-old woman, however, was held in Jalan Tun Sambanthan, Brickfields yesterday and both suspects are now under remand.

The male suspect also tested positive for drugs and has eight previous criminal records.

Those with information on the case are urged to contact case investigating officer Insp Lim We Tah at 012-911 9246 or the Brickfields district police headquarters at 03-2297 9222, he added. — Bernama