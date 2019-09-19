Azmin to lead Malaysian delegation to Thailand, Singapore

Azmin is leading a Malaysian delegation on working visits to Thailand and Singapore from September 20 to 22. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

BANGKOK, Sept 19 — Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali is leading a Malaysian delegation on working visits to Thailand and Singapore from September 20 to 22.

The Minister of Economic Affairs (MEA) Office said the visits are part of a series of proactive measures undertaken by the Malaysian government to enhance bilateral relations with its closest neighbours.

The MEA, in a statement, said Azmin is scheduled the 40th anniversary celebration of the Malaysia-Thailand Joint Authority (MTJA) here tomorrow where he will be addressing a gala dinner themed “40 Years of Shared Prosperity.”

“The collaboration between both countries through MTJA has generated US$10.1 billion (RM42.35 billion) in revenue, which had been cumulatively remitted to both Malaysia and Thailand, with each country receiving US$5.05 billion since first gas was delivered in 2005,” it said.

Azmin is also slated to meet Thai Energy Minister Sontirat Sontijirawong during the MTJA 40th anniversary celebration.

MTJA was established in 1979 as a joint body to assume all rights and responsibilities on behalf of the Malaysian and Thai governments to explore and exploit hydrocarbon resources in the Joint Development Area off Narathiwat and Kota Baru for the best interests of both countries.

The Malaysian delegation consists of senior officials from MEA and diplomats from the Embassy of Malaysia in Bangkok.

On Saturday, Azmin will depart for Singapore where he will meet senior member of the Singapore government to further strengthen bilateral relations.

Azmin is expected to meet Singapore Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing on the sidelines of the 2019 Formula 1™ Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix. — Bernama