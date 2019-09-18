Second suspect in Penang ‘debt’ murder case arrested

In the 11.20pm incident on Sunday, Mohamad Nurulhudin Ismail died at the scene after being stabbed in the chest. — Reuters

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 18 — Police have arrested another suspect in connection with the murder of a man, who was stabbed to death following a misunderstanding over debts near the clock tower in front of Bukit Jambul Complex here on Sunday night.

Northeast district police chief Assistant Commissioner Che Zaimani Che Awang said the 35-year-old suspect, who is also a drug addict, was nabbed at a condominium in Lorong Kenari, Bayan Lepas near here at 3.45am today.

“The suspect had been hiding in the condominium unit but through intelligence work, we tracked him there and arrested him to facilitate our investigations into the case,” he said today.

Police seized the clothes worn by the suspect during the incident and his handphone as well.

Che Zaimani said the suspect, who is from Balik Pulau and unemployed, has eight previous criminal and drug abuse records.

Che Zaimani said the suspect also tested positive for drug use and his is now remanded under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

In the 11.20pm incident, Mohamad Nurulhudin Ismail, 31, died at the scene when stabbed on the right chest in the 11.20pm incident.

The victim was believed to have met the friend, who came with another man, at the scene to demand repayment of debts owed by the latter, when an argument broke out, which led to the friend stabbing him on the chest. — Bernama