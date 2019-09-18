Ku Nan’s RM1m graft trial begins tomorrow

On November 15, 2018, former Federal Territories minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor (pic) pleaded guilty to a charge of corruptly receiving RM1 million from businessman Datuk Tan Eng Boon through a Public Bank cheque belonging to Pekan Nenas Industries Sdn Bhd that was deposited into his CIMB Bank account. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Former Federal Territories minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor will face trial at the High Court here tomorrow for a RM1 million corruption trial.

The prosecution is expected to call four or five witnesses in the case to be heard before Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali.

On November 15, 2018, Tengku Adnan, 69, pleaded guilty to a charge of corruptly receiving RM1 million from businessman Datuk Tan Eng Boon through a Public Bank cheque belonging to Pekan Nenas Industries Sdn Bhd that was deposited into his CIMB Bank account.

He allegedly received the sum as an inducement to approve the application of Nucleus Properties Sdn Bhd (now Paragon City Development Sdn Bhd) to increase its plot ratio in the development of Lot 228 at Jalan Semarak, Kuala Lumpur.

The offence was allegedly committed at CIMB Bank Berhad, Putra World Trade Centre, 2nd floor, Podium Block, Jalan Tun Ismail here on December 27, 2013.

The charge under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009, carries upon conviction, imprisonment of up to 20 years and fine of not less than five times the amount of the bribe, or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

On August 9, the judge allowed the prosecution’s application for Tengku Adnan’s case to be heard jointly with Tan’s.

However, yesterday, Tan, 71, pleaded guilty to an alternative charge of abetting Tengku Adnan in receiving a RM1 million gratification, at the same place and date.

The former minister was also tried on another charge of accepting RM2 million from a businessman, Tan Sri Chai Kin Kong. The prosecution closed its case after 12 days of trial and 23 witnesses.

Justice Mohamed Zaini Mazlan who presided over the case set October 4 and October 11 for submissions by both parties. — Bernama