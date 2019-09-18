Haze-inspired Spotify list re-emerges as situation worsens in Malaysia

A man rides on a motorcycle in the haze in Putrajaya September 17, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Talking about the haze is getting boring, really. Talking about how annoyed we are by the smog is equally if not more boring.

Because of the phenomena’s near-status as an annual event, some Malaysians are just fed up and are turning to music to vent their frustrations.

In 2016, some good Samaritans decided to put together a playlist of songs on Spotify that made light of the frustrations surrounding the haze.

Titled “Hazed and Confused”, it is now making a comeback along with the smog from fires in the region.

The playlist has 69 songs or four-and-half hours’ worth of music for now and is open to public listening. The list has up to 6,900 followers, commendable for something meant as sarcasm.

The list opens with a track from RnB singer Jodin Sparks that also features Chris Brown. Title? No Air. One must not necessarily like the song, but one must admit that was a cheeky choice to open the playlist.

If you’re still struggling to see the humour in the first track, the second might help shake that brain up a notch: Maroon 5’s Harder To Breathe. Get it?

The third track also display a wickedly dry sense of humour: Ariana Grande’s thank u, next.

Most of the tracks are mainstream pop, with the occasional obscure tracks here and there.

But still, the random choices were worth the effort to scroll down. Titles like The Platters’ Smoke Gets In Your Eyes or Destiny’s Childs’ Lose My Breath are hilarious references for how one might feel living with the haze.

So like the playlist or not go have a look. Give it a listen. can giggle, sing along or dance to it.