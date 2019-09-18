Haze forces 288 schools in Perak to close

Perak Education director Mohd Suhaimi Mohamed Ali said the schools were ordered to close today after the Air Pollutant Index (API) reading of 202 was recorded at 5am. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Sept 18 — The worsening haze situation has forced 265 more schools in Manjung, Bagan Datuk, Hilir Perak and Central Perak districts to close this morning, bringing the total number of affected schools in the state to 288.

Perak Education director Mohd Suhaimi Mohamed Ali said the schools were ordered to close today after the Air Pollutant Index (API) reading of 202 was recorded at 5am.

“The closure of the 265 schools today was made based on the API reading at the Seri Manjung station.

“Seri Manjung today recorded the API reading at 206 as of 3am but has dropped to 197 by 7am,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Yesterday, 23 schools in Manjung and Hilir Perak were ordered to close as the API readings in the areas reached unhealthy level.

The API reading between 0 and 50 is categorised as good, 51 to 100 (moderate), 101 to 200 (unhealthy), 201 to 300 (very unhealthy) and 300 or above (hazardous). — Bernama