Haze forces 119 schools in Kedah to close tomorrow

ALOR SETAR, Sept 18 — A total of 119 schools in the Kulim Bandar Baharu will be closed tomorrow after the Air Pollutant Index (API) reading in the district reached over 200.

State Education Department in a statement today said the closure would affect 90 schools in Kulim involving 49,598 and 29 in Bandar Baharu involving 7,276 students.

“The closure would also involve afternoon religious classes. The schools have been reminded to abide by the standard operating procedures and the health of students and teachers must be given priority at all times,” the statement said.

As of 4pm today, Kulim recorded an API reading of 211 compared to 205 at 3pm.

Earlier, the ‘very unhealthy’ API reading recorded in Kulim had also forced the afternoon session in 17 schools in the district to be suspended.

State Education and Human Resources Committee chairman Salmee Said in a statement said the closure involved six secondary schools and 11 primary schools.

Meanwhile, state Chinese and Siamese Community Affairs, Science and Technology, Climate Change and Environment Committee chairman Simon Ooi Tze Min they were closely monitoring the haze situation in the state.

He also reminded farmers in the state to avoid burning padi husks in their padi fields to prevent the haze from worsening. — Bernama