Haze crisis: Schools in Selangor ordered closed for the week

A security guard closes the gate of Sekolah Kebangsaan Kampung Johan Setia in Klang September 18, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — All private and government schools in Selangor have been ordered to close for two days starting tomorrow due to the worsening haze crisis.

The Selangor state government and Selangor Disaster Management Unit issued a joint statement instructing all schools be closed.

This comes just a day after 145 schools in Sepang, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat, Klang and Petaling Perdana districts were asked to close.

“Based on the Malaysian Meteorological Department’s API reading on 17th September we’ve been informed that the hazardous air level is going to continue till next week.

“All our monitoring stations show the air quality will continue to be in the unhealthy to very unhealthy levels,” the statement read.

“Hence we have decided to instruct all public and private schools in Selangor to shut down tomorrow and Friday as it will increase the risk of bad health of the children, pregnant women, senior citizens as well as those with ailments.”